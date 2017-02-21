Reports of Object Wrapped in Blanket Leads Authorities to Body on 101 Freeway Near Thousand Oaks: CHP

The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the center median of the northbound 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The discovery was reported by drivers at 7:17 a.m. north of Rancho Road on the freeway, said Marco Marin, a spokesman for the CHP in Moorpark. Drivers reported seeing an object wrapped in blanket or some type of material, he said.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s body, Marin said. The man was believed to be in his 60s.

Authorities think a car was involved in the incident, but they don’t know whether the man was dumped on the freeway or hit by a passing vehicle, he said.

