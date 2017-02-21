Theme Park Tuesday With LEGOLAND California Resort

Every Tuesday this month is Theme Park Tuesday! This Tuesday, we gave away a family 4 pack of resort hopper tickets to LEGOLAND California Resort plus Senior Media Relations Director for LEGOLAND Julie Estrada joined us live to tell us all about their new LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display that opens on March 9! She also told us about Batman Movie Days at Legoland Sat, Feb 25 and Sunday, Feb 26. For more information on everything that’s happening at LEGOLAND, visit their website.
