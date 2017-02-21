× ‘This Is Not a Drill’: Weather Service Warns of Dam Failure in Nevada as Storm Pounds State, NorCal

An “atmospheric river” continued to batter parts of Northern California on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and triggering the failure of a retention basin east of Carson City, Nev.

The National Weather Service warned at 12:33 p.m. that officials expected an imminent failure of the South Dayton Retention Pond within the hour.

Lyon County, Nev., emergency management officials said authorities expect 2 to 4 feet of water to inundate a nearby area, according to Weather Service meteorologist Scott McGuire said. “It takes about two to three hours for that wave of water to get out there,” McGuire said.

“Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the weather service said as it activated the Emergency Alert System.

UPDATE: Directly from Lyon County Emergency Management:

"There has been NO dam failure." #NVWx #LyonCounty pic.twitter.com/UqcNyCbk49 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 21, 2017