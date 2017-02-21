Toddler Found Unconscious After 6-Story Fall From Building in Mid-Wilshire Undergoes Surgery

A toddler who was found unconscious and not breathing following a six-story fall from a building in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning, police said.

Police were sent to the 300 block of South Burnside Avenue about 7:42 p.m. following a report that someone had been shot and stopped breathing, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez said.

Investigators found the 2-year-old and determined there was no shooting, but the toddler was unconscious and not breathing, Ramirez said.

Apparently, the child had fallen out of a window on the building’s 5th floor, Ramirez said.

Because the building’s ground floor is a mezzanine, it was a six-story fall, Police Department Sgt. Welsh said.

The 2-year-old had climbed up to the window and then fell out in what Welsh described as a “freak accident.”

The child’s parents were home at the time of incident, Welsh said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery Monday morning.

There was no update on the condition of the toddler.

KTLA’s Irving Last and Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.