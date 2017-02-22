× Amy Hill, Actress

Amy Hill is an actress and a comedian and an American of Japanese descent who has nearly 160 TV and film credits to her name including TV shows like “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and Amazon’s “Just Add Magic,” films like “50 First Dates” and “Lilo and Stitch,” and animated series like “American Dad” and “King of the Hill” along with dozens of other shows and films.

On Sunday, February 26th, she’s appearing on stage at the Japanese American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles to do stand-up comedy as part of “Comedy InvAsian,” a six-part live stand-up series featuring Asian American comedians to be filmed as one-hour TV specials. Producers Koji Steven Sakai and Quentin Lee say the specials will “showcase and celebrity the diversity of Asian American comedy.”

During this podcast, Amy tells us how being half-Japanese made her feel “different” growing up, and how that led her to acting at an early age. Amy also gives us her views on diversity in Hollywood when it comes to Asian Americans.

