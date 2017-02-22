Community Members Protesting in Anaheim Over Fight Between Off-Duty LAPD Officer Who Fired Weapon at Teenage Boy

A group of people gathered in Anaheim on Wednesday night to protest the physical altercation between a teenage boy and an off-duty LAPD officer, during which the officer fired his weapon.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed several dozen protestors in the street near Euclid Street and Palais Road in Anaheim.

Cellphone video captured the physical struggle between an off-duty LAPD officer and a 13-year-old boy that led to the officer firing his weapon and the teen in Anaheim police custody.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and the officer admitted firing the weapon, police said.

The officer was not arrested, but the 13-year-old boy and another 15-year-old boy were.

Protest organizers say the event was to call for charges to be filed against the officer.

Read more about the story here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.