Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Protester Outside Ventura Planned Parenthood With Knife: Police

A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill a protester outside a Ventura Planned Parenthood, police said.

The incident was reported about 8:40 a.m. at the facility in the 5400 block of Ralston Street, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Brandon Beechum was accompanying a “female companion” to the Planned Parenthood when he became involved in a confrontation with protesters in front of the building.

Beechum began to threaten one of the protesters, took out a knife and threatened to kill the person, police said.

Beechum was arrested once police responded and he was booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of making criminal threats and brandishing a knife.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.