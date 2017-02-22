Mother Killed in El Sereno Hit-And-Run Crash While Carrying 2 Year-Old Baby: LAPD

A mother was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night while carrying her 2 year-old toddler in El Sereno, police reported.

The fatal crash happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Alhambra Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The mother, who was described as a Hispanic female, died at the scene.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA.

Information about the suspect or vehicle information was not immediately released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.