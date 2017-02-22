Slain Indiana Teen Recorded Man Suspected of Killing Her, Friend on Hike; Police Release Audio Clip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators have released an audio clip of the voice of a suspect in the deaths of two Indiana teenagers.

Indiana State Police Capt. Dave Bursten played the clip during a Wednesday news conference. He said it came from a video on the cellphone of victim Liberty German, who had the presence of mind to make the recording.

Though difficult to understand, police said the voice is saying, "Down the hill."

Liberty, 14, and her friend, Abigail Williams, 13, were found dead last week.

During the news conference. Sgt. Tony Slocum said the search continued for a man seen in a photo. Investigators revealed that the photo also came from Liberty German's phone.

They said it's possible the voice in the recording is that of the man in the photo. They also acknowledged that it's possible more than one person may be involved. The man in the photo is wearing blue jeans, a blue coat or jacket, and a hoodie.

"We are actively looking for this person. This person is our suspect," Slocum said.

Police said they are withholding some information in the case for investigative purposes.

Investigators believe the girls met the suspect in a chance encounter or the person knew they were going to be there. Liberty German's decision to make a recording provided police with their best information.

"This young lady is a hero, no doubt," Slocum said.

The bodies of the two teens were discovered along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi which is about a half-mile away from the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned rail bridge over Deer Creek that was the last place the two girls were seen.

They were supposed to meet with family members later Monday evening, but when the teens didn’t show up, their families called police.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter became emotional when he spoke during the news conference.

"Why Libby? Why Abby? Why Delphi? Why Carroll County?" Carter asked struggling to control his emotion. He revealed that he'd talked to Gov. Eric Holcomb about the case.

"We're not stopping ... someone knows who this individual is," Carter said.

He and other investigators again appealed to the public to continue to send in tips. He believes someone knows the man in the photograph.

"Libby and Abby need you. Please don't rationalize tips away," he said.

He also had a message for the killer.

"If you're watching, we'll find you," Carter said.

Officials are asking anyone who may have taken pictures in the area or was just on the trail to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 765-564-2413.

Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

The Indiana State Police, the FBI, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department have announced a reward of up to $41,000 in the case, depending upon the value of the information provided.