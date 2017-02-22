Powerball Jackpot Climbs Above $400 Million Ahead of Wednesday’s Drawing

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has climbed above $400 million, making it the tenth largest in the game’s history.

The grand prize climbed to $403 million after no tickets matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to claim the jackpot on Saturday.

Anyone who wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings in an annuity paid out over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

At the current amount, the lump sum would be an estimated $243.9 million, according to Powerball’s website.

The last time a Powerball jackpot rose above the $400 million mark was last November — the third time it climbed higher than that figure in 2016 — when it hit $420 million.

In July, a single-winning ticket in New Hampshire claimed a $478 million grand prize, which was the fifth largest in the game’s history.

But the biggest jackpot of the year, which was also by far the largest ever for Powerball, was the staggering $1.6 billion prize that was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

The odds of matching all six numbers are roughly 1 in 292 million, according to the lottery’s website.

Powerball is played in 44 states, along with Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.