Red Carpet Diet Secrets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre joined us with foods and recipes you should be eating if you’re looking to get red carpet ready. We also did a text to win for a $500 gift card to Milk and Eggs. This segment was sponsored by Milk and Eggs. Milk & Eggs is an online farmer’s market that serves LA/OC and delivers to your door. It’s a convenient way to get local, sustainable, fresh foods. It’s truly farm to door, after the customer places an order is when the products are made/harvested. Milk & eggs then picks up from the farms and food makers and delivers to your door. They have a full range of products from farm fresh fruits, vegetables to cold pressed juices, milks, almond milks, kombucha teas, locally crafted breads, pastries, fresh pasta, pasta sauces, honey, hummus and locally famous brands of wholebean coffee too. For more information, click HERE. For more information on Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre, visit her website or follow her on social media.