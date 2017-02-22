Search Underway for Teen With Autism Who Disappeared From South L.A. Area Home

A 15-year-old boy with what is described as a high-functioning form of autism has not been seen since he disappeared from his South Los Angeles area home last week, prompting authorities and family members Tuesday to ask the public for help in finding him.

Jaylan Milek Lewis was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday when his mother thought he went to bed at their home in the 1500 block of West 111th Place in the unincorporated Westmont area.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Lewis’ mother discovered he had left the home sometime during the night and reported him missing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators believe Lewis may have been headed to the Westwood area.

Lewis was described as black, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 116 pounds.

Investigators said Lewis has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-820-6700.