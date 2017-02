Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 17-year-old student from Green Design Steam Academy in South Los Angeles has been getting perfect grades for the past six years, but she has not been able to have fun with her classmates at any school activities because she cannot afford them.

If you would like to help Eden Nava, checks can be mailed on her behalf to Green Design Steam Academy C/O Eden Nava, 6100 South Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90001.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 22, 2017.