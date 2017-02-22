Trump Administration Plan Clears Way for Removal of Millions of Undocumented Immigrants

The Trump administration swept aside nearly all restrictions Tuesday on targeting for removal the 11 million people in the U.S. illegally, a vast expansion of the federal government’s deportation priorities as the president pursues his promised crackdown on illegal immigration.

In a pair of memos, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly instructed immigration officers to widen the net and set the stage for hiring thousands more enforcement agents as he moved to implement the executive order on illegal immigration that President Trump signed during his first week in office.

“The president wanted to take the shackles off individuals in these agencies,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

With the new guidelines, Trump took a significant step closer to realizing his and top aides’ vision for reducing the immigrant population in the U.S.

