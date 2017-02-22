Universal Studios Hollywood Takes Cue From Disneyland, Raises Ticket Prices

About a week after Disneyland raised its ticket prices, Universal Studios Hollywood hiked attendance prices an extra $5 per visitor.

The daily ticket price at the gate rose to $120 from $115, on top of increases adopted last year of up to 20%. Universal Orlando also raised prices over the weekend by up to $5 per ticket.

The new prices are part of what has become almost an annual rite among theme parks: increase prices just before the crush of visitors rushes to the parks for spring break.

In Anaheim, Disneyland on Feb. 12 boosted prices $2 for daily passes to as much as $20 for some multi-day tickets and annual passes.

