‘It’s Disturbing’: Video Shows Nursing Home Employee Performing Lewd Acts on 100-year-old Patient, Police Say

A 26-year-old former nursing home employee in Sandusky, Ohio, was charged after she performed lewd acts in front of a 100-year-old resident that were captured on cellphone video, police said this week.

"She is basically harassing him," Sandusky Police Department Detective Anthony Bath told KTLA sister station WJW.

The care worker, Brittany Fultz, faces a charge of gross sexual imposition, but it's possible she could face additional charges, WJW reported on Tuesday.

"It's disturbing," Bath said of the incident, which took place in December. "She is touching him. This was not something he wanted."

The video was taken by another former caregiver who was in the room at the time.

The footage shows Fultz performing alleged lewd acts in front of the man and then straddling his leg, Bath said.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "I can show you new things, I can show you new things."

The video also allegedly shows Fultz pulling down her pants and exposing herself to the the elderly resident, who police say has been diagnosed with dementia.

Bath said the video just recently given to officials at the Commons Of Providence. Once they received it, they called police. Officials at the facility could not be reached, according to WJW.

Fultz is free on bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but the case has been rescheduled, the station reported.