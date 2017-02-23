× 24-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Woman in La Habra

A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to seven years in state prison on Thursday after running a red light and striking two pedestrians, leaving one dead.

Caroline Sujin Kim, pleaded guilty on Dec. 29, 2016, to one felony count each of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, evading a peace officer while driving recklessly, and hit and run causing permanent injury or death, with a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene after committing vehicular manslaughter, according to a Orange County District Attorney press release.

She was also ordered to pay restitution, officials said.

In October 2013 Kim was speeding on Whittier Boulevard in La Habra around 8:50 p.m. when she drove through a red light at the Rigsby Street intersection, prosecutors said.

She then crashed into two pedestrians, 38-year-old Sandra Cellabos and 43-year-old Michelle M., who were crossing the street in a crosswalk.