24 Arrested After Protests Sparked in Anaheim by Videotaped Struggle Between Off-Duty LAPD Officer, Teen

A total of 24 people were arrested after hundreds gathered in Anaheim Wednesday night to protest a caught-on-video incident in which an off-duty LAPD officer fired a weapon during a struggle with a 13-year-old boy.

Ten men, eight women, and six minors — three males and three females — were arrested as a result of the protest at Euclid Street and Palais Road, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said in a statement early Thursday.

All were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor offenses, including failure to disperse, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer, according to Wyatt.

About 300 demonstrators took part in the protest, which began in the Anaheim neighborhood where the incident took place before moving to major streets in the area, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The group was calling for charges to be filed against the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Protesters chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Whose streets, our streets” as they marched through the area, at one point, blocking multiple lanes of traffic on Euclid, according to the Times.

Some protesters gathered around the officer’s home, shattering windows, damaging cars and spray-painting a neighbor’s garage door.

There were several reports of windows being smashed at residences and on cars in the neighborhood, Wyatt said.

The protests stemmed from a confrontation between the off-duty officer and a group of teenagers outside his home, which was captured on a cellphone video that subsequently spread online through social media.

Related content: Video Shows Anaheim Struggle Between Boy, 13, and Off-Duty LAPD Officer Who Fired Weapon; Officer on Administrative Leave

That incident happened Tuesday afternoon and was apparently spurred by “ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property,” according to an Anaheim police statement.

The 13-year-old told KTLA it began when the officer yelled at one girl.

“I said, ‘Hey, that’s not how you treat a lady,'” the boy recalled Wednesday, standing outside the Theo Lacy detention facility in Orange Wednesday with his mother. “And then he came at me. … He hit me. I ran to the street to run away from him, and he got me. He tried to trip me and then he kicked me in my testicles.”

In video footage, an adult wearing sunglasses and a teenager shout and scuffle as a crowd of youths gather around to watch.

“Let go of me,” the teen yelled as the adult holds onto his sweatshirt. “I’m only like 13”

In the video, the adult says that the teenager threatened to shoot him; the youngster denies it, saying the man misheard him when he said he’d “sue him.”

Then a young bystander intervenes, charging at the adult and knocking him over a row of bushes, the footage showed. Another teen races in and tries to punch the adult.

As more teenagers gather around, the adult pulls out a gun and fires a single shot, prompting the crowd to scatter.

No one was injured by the gunfire, and the officer has admitted to discharging his weapon, according to police.

Two of the teens were arrested by Anaheim police, one for making criminal threats and battery, and the other for assault and battery. The off-duty officer was not arrested, but police said a complete investigation would be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney’s office for review.

The boy’s mother, who did not want to be identified, went to visit her son at the detention facility Wednesday and came outside with her son. The mom said her son had been released, telling KTLA she was told the DA’s office had rejected charges.

A spokeswoman for the DA’s office would not confirm if charges were rejected, saying the office could not comment on juvenile cases.

The teen’s family has retained an attorney, the mother said.

According to an LAPD statement, the unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave. Its detectives from the Force Investigation Division will conduct an investigation to “determine whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures,” the statement read.

Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait said the city is also committed to a thorough investigation.

“Like many in the community, I’ve seen the video and I’m very concerned about what it shows,” Tait said in a statement. “Anaheim is committed to a full and impartial investigation. Our city will move forward without delay.”

The ACLU of Southern California has also called for an investigation, in addition to asking the Anaheim Police Department to explain why the juveniles were arrested when the officer wasn’t.

“An officer, even off duty, has an obligation to follow the law and protect public safety, rather than threaten it. The LAPD officer’s actions on the video are grossly irresponsible,” an emailed statement from the organization read.

Anaheim police are expected to release more information about the investigation during a news conference scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.