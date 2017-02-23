‘A Roof Over My Kids’ Head Is What’s Important,’ S.C. Single Mom Says in Tax Return Message That Went Viral

A South Carolina single mother’s Facebook post about using her tax return to provide for her kids before herself is going viral.

Christina Knaack, who works a minimum-wage job to support a 4-month-old and 2-year-old, posted a picture on Wednesday of a $5,400 tax return receipt along with strong words about the money and how she planned to spend it.

“I got back $5,600 on my taxes. Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics, I paid my rent for the YEAR,” she wrote. I’m a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job. I know that a roof over my kids head is what’s important. My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra $450 a month to do things with my kids.”

The majority of the 26,000 comments in the post have been positive and applauded Knaack for her sacrifice and selfless parenting.

By Thursday morning, the post had been shared more than 93,000 times and received over 157,000 likes.

Knaack told WHNS in North Carolina she was surprised by all of the attention.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she said. “I was just sharing a milestone with my friends and family.”