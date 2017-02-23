CHP Motor Officer Killed in Sacramento-Area Crash Is Son of Retired CHP Captain, Sister of Fellow Officer

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, son of a CHP captain and sister of a fellow officer, died Wednesday evening after crashing into a pole during a pursuit in South Sacramento.

The officer has been identified as 31-year-old Lucas Chellew, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Chellew was an officer with CHP for eight years and was assigned to the South Sacramento Area Office.

The crash occurred near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road about 5:45 p.m., leaving Chellew ejected from his motorcycle.

He was transported to UC Davis Medical Center after suffering major injuries in the crash. He died at the hospital at 6:11 p.m.

Chellew leaves behind a wife, a daughter and son, according to CHP.

His father, Charles Chellew, is a retired CHP captain, Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement late Wednesday. His sister, Hanna Chellew, is also a CHP officer.

A bell toll tribute ceremony for Chellew is expected at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff, the governor’s office said.

“Officer Chellew’s great courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Brown said.

CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said the agency had “lost a hero.”

“Officer Chellew now joins a distinguished and cherished group of men and women whose names adorn a memorial fountain at the center of the CHP Academy. His service and sacrifice will forever be honored and never forgotten. Please keep Officer Chellew’s family, friends and the entire CHP family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn his loss,” Farrow said in a statement.

A silver vehicle crossed in front of Chellew’s motorcycle, and the officer tried to avoid the car but collided with its ride side, a CHP news release stated, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The fleeing driver in the pursuit got away, the Bee reported.