Driver Arrested After More Than $30,000 in Undelivered Packages Found in His East L.A. Home: Police

A delivery driver suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of packages from residents of Alhambra has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

Detectives began an investigation late last month after a rash of package thefts involving online orders from companies such as Best Buy, Sephora, UGG, Nordstrom’s, the Alhambra Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators soon learned the they “were not random acts, but in fact thefts perpetrated by one individual,” and occurred over a period of about two years, the release stated.

An investigation, along with an anonymous tip, helped lead detectives to identify a delivery driver as the suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, police served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the 5300 block of Verona Street in East Los Angeles. During the search, they uncovered more than 70 pieces of evidence and merchandise believed to be related to the undelivered packages, according to the release.

Some of the items remained in their original packaging; other items were found in the home being used by the suspect and his family, police said.

The merchandise included iPhones, laptop computers, digital tablets, three brand new large screen TV’s, women’s shoes and accessories, and children’s toys, the release stated. In total, the recovered items had a value of more than $30,000.

Shipping boxes and labels of the intended buyers — all Alhambra residents — were found at the home, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eden Sergio Ortega, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked at the Alhambra Police Station, the release said.

He bonded out and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.