Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum with a preview of the Sunday, February 26th Enzo Ferrari Birthday Cruise-In.

We can see starting at 9:00am Sunday, we’ll be able to see some of the fastest, rarest and most beloved Ferraris of all time. The event celebrates the birthday of Enzo Ferrari at the cruise-in on the third floor parking structure of the museum. All Ferrari enthusiasts are invited to participate in the car show and contest. Awards will be given for Best-In-Show, Petersen Perfection, and People’s Choice. The most historically authentic car will receive “The Petersen Perfection Award.”

All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome to attend. Coffee and snacks will be free to all attendees.

Please RSVP

Sunday, February 26th, 2017

Enzo Ferrari Birthday Cruise-In Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 930-2277

