Fetus Dies After Pregnant Woman Shot Multiple Times in South L.A.

A pregnant woman’s fetus was killed and she was left in critical condition following a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 77th street to investigate a report of a shooting about 1:41 a.m.

The victim, identified as a pregnant woman in her mid 20s to early 30s, had been shot multiple times in the upper body, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Chris Barling said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she underwent surgery, Barling said.

It was unknown if the woman would survive, said Barling, who confirmed the victim’s fetus died as a result of the shooting.

The investigation is being treated as a homicide because the fetus was “viable,” Barling said.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related.

No description of the gunman, who was still outstanding, was immediately available.