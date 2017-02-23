× Gov. Brown Opposes L.A. City Measures S, Says It ‘Goes Too Far’

Gov. Jerry Brown is against a Los Angeles ballot measure that would restrict real estate development, its opponents announced Thursday.

“I join with all those who say Measure S goes too far,” Brown said in a statement released by opponents of Measure S.

It would impose a moratorium on buildings that seek zone changes or other alterations in L.A. city rules and prevent city officials from amending the General Plan — a document that governs development citywide — to allow individual projects where they would otherwise be barred.

Backers argue that it will prevent out-of-scale development that ruins neighborhoods and displaces longtime residents. Opponents counter that it will eliminate jobs and exacerbate the housing crisis.

