Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Van Nuys

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Van Nuys Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian was struck by two vehicles about 5:35 a.m. near the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Leadwell Street, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Bill Bustos said.

The first vehicle stayed at the scene after striking the victim, but a second vehicle that struck and dragged the pedestrian about 25 feet did not stop, Bustos said.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene, Bustos said.

Police are looking the second vehicle, described only as black, Bustos said.

No description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information was asked to all the Police Department at 818-644-8000.