× Majority of California Is Out of the Drought After Weeks of Record-Setting Rain

A year ago, some Californians never thought this day would come.

But after being battered by weeks of record-setting rain, the vast majority of the state is out of drought.

More improvements in CA on latest US Drought Monitor map. August 6, 2013 last time CA had no D3. #CAdrought #CAwater #LAweather #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UUz2D8epaz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 23, 2017

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, less than 20% of the state faces any drought conditions and no place in California faces “extreme” or “exceptional” drought.

In recent weeks, parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties remain in serious drought. But the recent rains appear to have solved that problem. Cachuma Lake in that region rose 31 feet during the rains. And this dramatic time lapse video show how much it changed.

Lake Cachuma in the past 28 hours.

(Frames courtesy County of Santa Barbara, video by me.) pic.twitter.com/rjaTH60EkS — .j (@jonahb) February 19, 2017



Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.