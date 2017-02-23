New York Man Stabbed to Death in Front of Child Over Unpaid Rent, Police Say

A Bronx tenant was fatally stabbed during an alleged dispute over unpaid rent with his landlord Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for a person stabbed in front of a Bronx home on Logan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Zakir Khan with multiple stab wounds, according to the NYPD. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s 12-year-old saw the killing take place in their home, WPIX reported.

Police say the victim was a tenant in the home and got into an argument with his landlord, 51-year-old Taha Mahran. Court records indicate Maharan was trying to have Khan evicted from the property over unpaid rent dating back nine months.

Detectives didn’t have even have to hunt him down. Maharan turned himself into the 45th Precinct, just two blocks away from the murder scene. Police charged Mahran with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said.

The bloody knife was recovered by investigators at the house.

The victim moved from Bangladesh over a decade ago and started his own real estate brokerage and was active in the community politically – though recently he had fallen on hard times. Khan had three young children.

His brother, Sabur Khan, drove to New York from Virginia after he heard the news of his brother’s death. Kan said his brother was a nice guy who was very active socially.

“All the time he is busy helping people,” Khan said.

Mahran was also described as a good person by people who know him. He is a gentle and polite person, his neighbor Angel Calcano said.

“I know him personally and he wouldn’t do something like that,” Calcano said.