North Hollywood DACA Recipient Detained, Accused of Immigrant Smuggling: U.S. Border Patrol

A 22-year-old North Hollywood resident and beneficiary of the Obama administration’s immigration relief program was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the southern California border earlier this month on suspicion of attempting to smuggle someone into the country illegally.

Border Patrol officials said Jesus Alonso Arreola Robles and a 17-year-old male were stopped in a vehicle Feb. 12 on Highway 94 in Campo, Calif., about a mile from the border with Mexico. Arreola Robles was driving, they said.

Officials said he was processed for removal proceedings and is currently being held in a detention facility in Folkston, Ga. They would not comment further about the teenager detained with Arreola Robles.

Arreola Robles’ attorney, mother and girlfriend spoke Thursday morning during a news conference at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles in central L.A. The attorney, Joseph Porta, said he had been unable to speak to Arreola Robles or an ICE representative and that Arreola Robles’ name was not showing up in the online detainee locator system.

