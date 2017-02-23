Santa Clara County Asks Federal Court to Block Trump’s Threat to Defund ‘Sanctuary’ Cities

Santa Clara County asked a federal judge Thursday to block President Trump’s executive order threatening the loss of federal funds to local governments that do not assist immigration authorities.

The motion, filed in federal district court, asks that a nationwide hold be placed on the order targeting “sanctuary” cities and counties.

“We are defending Santa Clara County’s core values and the values of so many cities and counties across the nation,” Dave Cortese, president of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “There is no justification for withholding nearly $1.7 billion in funds used to deliver essential county services.”

The county filed a suit against Trump on Feb. 3, one of many claiming the order overstated the power of the executive branch. City officials in San Francisco also filed a similar lawsuit last month.

