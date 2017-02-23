Thursday Tee Time With Golf Ojai at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today’s Thursday Tee time featured Golf Ojai at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa. Golf Ojai has hosted seven Senior PGA Tour events, the EMC Golf Skills Challenge televised by NBC Sports, and the Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Tournament. Golf Ojai has repeatedly been rated a silver medal resort by GOLF Magazine whose editors also named Ojai’s hole #2 among the “World’s Greatest Holes”. Golf Digest recognized the course as one of its 75 Best Golf Resorts in North America. For more information, visit their website.