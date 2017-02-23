Video Shows MTS Officer Get Dragged by Taxi in San Diego

A Metropolitan Transit System officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a taxi cab Wednesday, police said.

San Diego police tracked down the driver of an Orange Cab suspected of dragging the security officer at Harbor Drive and Kettner Boulevard, KSWB reported.

A witness said there was some sort of altercation between the cab driver and security officer around 11:30 a.m. Then, the driver took off and the officer was dragged a short distance.

Video taken by Jorge Soto showed a man dressed in black reaching into the driver-side window and shuffling alongside the cab for a few steps. He then fell to the ground as the driver turned left and drove away.

The 49-year-old security officer did not suffer serious injuries.

About a half-hour afterward, San Diego police arrested the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, in the 500 block of 19th Street in Sherman Heights, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.