2 Suspects at Large After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Crash in South L.A.

Authorities were searching for at least two women Friday after they allegedly fled the scene a two-car collision in South L.A. that left another woman dead.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of 95th and Hoover streets in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Aareon Jefferson.

The victim, identified only as a black woman estimated to be in her 60s, was traveling southbound on Hoover Street when her Mercedes-Benz collided with the suspects’ SUV, heading west on 95th Street, in the intersection, police said. The Mercedes driver died on impact, according to Jefferson.

Two suspects fled the scene on foot heading northbound on Hoover Street toward 94th Street, officers said.

They were described as black women; one about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, the other heavyset. Police did not yet have more detailed descriptions.

Allyson Gonzalez, who lives near the scene of the crash, told KTLA she was sickened by what she saw.

“They didn’t stay or none of that. And the lady just died,” she said. “They didn’t take responsibility for what they just did, and that [could be someone’s] grandma.”

Gonzalez said two other men did rush over to assist the victim, but realized she was dead after checking her pulse.