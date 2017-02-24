Employee Shoots, Kills Suspected Burglar Who Broke Into Lancaster Doughnut Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A doughnut shop employee in Lancaster stopped an apparent burglary when he shot and killed one of two people broke a window to get inside the shop early Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. at the “Sugary Donut” shop in the 43600 block of 15th Street West, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. John Carino said.

Two people pulled up to the doughnut shop, which was still closed at the time, and got something out of their trunk, Carino said.

“They smashed the front window and went inside. Apparently to steal whatever was inside ... such as a cash register or a safe or any money,” Carino said.

What the two likely didn’t realize, was that an employee was inside the shop, Carino said.

“The employee ends up shooting one of the suspects, killing him,” Carino said.

The second intruder ended up running from the scene, leaving their vehicle parked in front of the shop.

The owner of the doughnut shop said she and the employee were still trying to grasp what happened.

“He is very shook up and so am I … I’m just glad that he’s OK,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).