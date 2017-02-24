× Father Allegedly Under the Influence of Drugs Crashes Car With Infant Inside: Highland Police

A suspected DUI driver has been arrested after allegedly crashing into an Edison pole with his infant in the car in Highland on Thursday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the crash site at Pacific Street and Del Rosa Drive after a witness reported that a vehicle had struck the pole shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to a Highland Police Department news release.

When they arrived, they found the driver — identified as 39-year-old Frank Avilez — walking with the infant northbound on Del Rosa, the release stated.

While investigating, deputies “observed signs and symptoms of Avilez being under the influence of a controlled substance,” the release said.

Deputies also determined the child had not been strapped into a safety seat when the crash occurred, according to investigators.

Avilez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug, authorities said.

He and the infant were taken to a local hospital for observation before Avilez was expected to be booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

A booking photo was not immediately released.