Father, Son Killed in Port Hueneme Apartment Fire; Mother, Daughter Survive

A father and son were killed when a fire broke out in an apartment building in Port Hueneme Friday morning.

The fire was reported at an eight-unit, two-story building in the 200 block of East C Street at about 4:10 a.m., Ventura County Fire Department information officer Steve Swindle said.

Fire crews found an upstairs corner apartment well involved with flames when they arrived, Swindle said.

A man, about 25-years-old, and his son were found inside the building, Swindle said.

“They were trapped inside because of the fire,” Swindle told the Los Angeles Times.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman and her daughter managed to make it out of the building, Swindle said.

Crews contained the fire to the one apartment and had the blaze knocked down in about 15 minutes, Swindle said.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.

Port Hueneme apartment fire this morning, 2 fatalities. #VCFD pic.twitter.com/Bgtol2vTKG — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) February 24, 2017