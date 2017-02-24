FBI Joins Search for Missing San Fernando Valley Teen Who Disappeared 1 Week Ago

The FBI is now involved in the search for a 14-year-old San Fernando Valley who has been missing for a week, joining a multi-agency effort to find the teen.

The federal agency will be present at a news conference to be held in San Fernando at 9 a.m. Friday, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

LAPD, the San Fernando Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department are also investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who hasn’t been seen since he left his school in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street last Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez attends the Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies in the city of San Fernando. The school is located just a few blocks from his grandparents’ house, and he would usually go there once classes were done for the day.

The teen was last seen by friends and students walking along Arroyo Street before he vanished, his aunt, Jessenia Vega, said earlier this week.

Family members have not heard from Elias and are concerned for his safety. They say he has never run away from home before.

“We miss him,” the teen’s father, Sergio Rodriguez, said in a news conference held earlier this week. “He’s a good kid, we just want him home.”

According to Vega, Elias would not leave his mother, who is battling cancer and has been through radiation and chemotherapy.

“We just want a sign that he’s OK. We don’t want to think the worst right now,” she said.

Elias is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt with “Lakeview” on it.

The L.A. City Council has approved a $50,000 reward for information leading to the boy being found, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information about the teen’s disappearance, or has seen Elias since he was reported missing, is asked to contact the LAPD Mission Area watch commander at 818-838-9800.

Those who wish to provide a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

