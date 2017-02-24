× Gov. Brown Proposes $437-Million Plan for California’s Most Pressing Water and Flood-Control Protection Projects

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday unveiled a $437-million plan for shoring up some of California’s most pressing water and flood-control needs, saying the storms of January and February have made clear the state has substantial needs that have gone unmet for years.

“We have our aging infrastructure and it’s maxed out,” Brown said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

The plan, largely an acceleration of existing plans to fund infrastructure needs, requires approval of the Legislature. In addition, Brown asked President Trump for expedited environmental review of a handful of repair projects, including fixes to the spillway system at the Oroville Dam.

“These liabilities are a serious cloud, and we have to take them seriously,” Brown said.

