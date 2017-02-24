× Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting Sister in San Gabriel After She Texts Girlfriend

A 32-year-old Pasadena man was convicted on Thursday of shooting and killing his sister in 2015, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Johnny Goins was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of willful, premeditated and deliberate attempted murder and two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling by a jury.

Jurors also found true a special allegation that Goins personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, which caused death during the commission of the murder, according to prosecutors.

Goins became angry with his sister, Tanaya Goins, 32, after she had a conversation with his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

The girlfriend reached out to Tanya Goins in a series of text messages and told her Johnny Goins had tried to suffocate her. She also said that Jonny told her he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder because he experienced violence as a child.

Tanaya Goins replied to the girlfriend and said her brother did not suffer child abuse and that he should not be assaulting women, according prosecutors.

Johnny Goins went to Tanaya’s apartment in the early morning hours of March 5, 2015 and shot multiple times through a window and door with a revolver, prosecutors said.

Tanaya Goins was hit in the head and torso and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s teenage son also was struck by the gunfire, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to LADA officials.

A witness testified that she saw Johnny Goins flee the apartment shortly after the shooting. He was later arrested in Moreno Valley.

Goins is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 77 years to life in state prison.