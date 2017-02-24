Officers Arrest Suspected Stolen Car Driver in East L.A. After Pursuit Ends in Crash

A man was arrested Friday after leading police on a pursuit through Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

Officers began following the car around 7:30 p.m. as it headed southbound on Boyle Avenue from 4th Street after receiving a signal from a stolen vehicle recovery system called LoJack, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Michele Bond. The driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit ensued.

Aerial footage showed the car driving east on the 5 Freeway before entering the northbound 710 Freeway in East L.A.

While weaving through Friday night traffic, the suspect crashed into the rear of a Chevrolet SUV near the Floral Drive exit. The suspect could not continue fleeing as a result of the damage sustained and surrendered to police without further incident.

Paramedics responded to the scene as a precaution, Bond said, but it was unknown whether there were any injuries.

No further details were immediately available.