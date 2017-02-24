Vigil Held for 8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Pomona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family and friends gathered in Pomona on Friday night for a candlelight vigil after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Jonah Min Hwang was fatally struck in the head around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West 11th Street, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The elementary school student was adopted from Taiwan orphanage less than three years ago, his family said.

"There's no words to say, you know. What can you say when an 8-year-old gets killed," said Pastor Rick Debruyne of the Lincoln Avenue Community Church.

A talented soccer player, Jonah loved reading, superheroes, sharing with his friends and going to church, according to his family.

Jonah's parents, Jonny and Karen Hwang, did not attend the vigil but released a statement to the media.

“While this has been a week of indescribable grief, we continue to be awed by the love and support that continues to pour over our family," they said in the statement. "We are so grateful for all the kind words and gestures that people all over, both near and far, have shared with us. We appreciate the community organizers who have put together a vigil for tonight to pray for and honor Jonah. We hope that despite this tragedy, Jonah’s life can bring unity and healing to our city."

Authorities said he was visiting a home for dinner with his family when approximately five shots were fired into the residence. Police do not yet know whether the home was targeted, or if the shooting was random.

"This is something extremely out of the ordinary for us. We absolutely are putting 110 percent into finding out why this happened and bringing somebody to justice," said Chief Paul J. Capraro of the Pomona Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477.