Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a Sierra Madre paramedic saw a Chihuahua attempting to make its way across the 405 Freeway, she rescued it and treated the tumor she found it had — but now it needs a home. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 24, 2017.

Contact rescuer Sabrina Somma at freeway@cosmicbrewery.com, or click here to support the dog's care via GoFundMe.