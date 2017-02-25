Female Hiker, Dog Rescued After Falling 800-Feet Over Side of Cliff in Forest Above Altadena: LASD

Posted 9:45 AM, February 25, 2017

A female hiker and her dog were rescued Friday after falling 800-feet over the side of a cliff in the forest above Altadena, officials reported.

A hiker and her dog were rescued on Friday, Feb. 25, 2017 after falling over a cliff. (Credit: LASD)

The Altadena Mountain Rescue Team responded to Mt. Lowe Fire Road in the Angeles National Forest about 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report about a person yelling for help, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. A sheriff’s helicopter located the female hiker, who fell about 800-feet over the side of the cliff, just south of Muller Tunnel, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The hiker was flown to a local hospital and treated for hypothermia.

The dog who was with the hiker, described as a 40-pound pit bull mix, originally had to be left behind by the flight crew as they were unable to secure the dog, officials said.

Rescue members made a second attempt and tried to hike to the dog but were unable to due to the steep terrain.

On a third attempt, two members of the Altadena Rescue Team were flown into the area by the sheriff’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter and tried to secure the dog in a harness but he grew uncooperative. Rescuers set up hundreds of feet of rope and were finally able to hoist the dog up the roadway to safety, officials said.

Emergency responders rescued a hiker and her 40-pound dog on Friday, Feb. 25, 2017.

A civilian volunteer was injured during the rescue when a large rock fell about 40-feet and struck him, knocking the headlamp off his helmet.

The volunteer was taken to a local hospital and treated for a fractured finger.