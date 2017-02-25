Female Hiker, Dog Rescued After Falling 800-Feet Over Side of Cliff in Forest Above Altadena: LASD

A female hiker and her dog were rescued Friday after falling 800-feet over the side of a cliff in the forest above Altadena, officials reported.

The Altadena Mountain Rescue Team responded to Mt. Lowe Fire Road in the Angeles National Forest about 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report about a person yelling for help, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. A sheriff’s helicopter located the female hiker, who fell about 800-feet over the side of the cliff, just south of Muller Tunnel, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The hiker was flown to a local hospital and treated for hypothermia.

The dog who was with the hiker, described as a 40-pound pit bull mix, originally had to be left behind by the flight crew as they were unable to secure the dog, officials said.

Rescue members made a second attempt and tried to hike to the dog but were unable to due to the steep terrain.

On a third attempt, two members of the Altadena Rescue Team were flown into the area by the sheriff’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter and tried to secure the dog in a harness but he grew uncooperative. Rescuers set up hundreds of feet of rope and were finally able to hoist the dog up the roadway to safety, officials said.

A civilian volunteer was injured during the rescue when a large rock fell about 40-feet and struck him, knocking the headlamp off his helmet.

The volunteer was taken to a local hospital and treated for a fractured finger.