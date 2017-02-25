Great White Sharks Spotted off 2 Orange County Beaches; Swimmers Warned to Stay Out of Water

Lifeguards warned swimmers and surfers to stay out of a stretch of ocean at two Orange County beaches Friday after a great white shark was spotted near the shore.

A helicopter crew saw the 11- to 14-foot shark swimming 100 feet off Bolsa Chica State Beach about 10:40 a.m., according to Lt. Claude Panis, a spokesman for the Huntington Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Division. A 6- to 7-foot juvenile great white shark was also spotted in the water Friday morning, he said.

After the first sighting, lifeguards banned swimming from Warner Avenue to north Anderson Street in Sunset Beach. A mile of shoreline in Bolsa Chica State Beach was also closed.

“Heed the signs,” Panis said. “We are looking out for the public’s safety.”

