Infant Dies in Car Fire on Freeway in Tustin; 4 People Injured

A baby died Friday night when a family’s car caught fire on the 5 Freeway in Tustin, according to information released by the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported about 11:25 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Tustin Ranch Road. According to the CHP, good samaritans pulled over to help when they saw the dark-colored SUV on fire.

Four people were taken to a local hospital, while the infant was pronounced dead at the scene, the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

The fire was under investigation by the CHP.

No other information was immediately released.

