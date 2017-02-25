Inmate Suspected of Killing Cellmate at Rancho Cucamonga Jail, Officials Say

An inmate at a jail in Rancho Cucamonga is suspected of killing his cellmate earlier this week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Kevin Charles Plichta, 53, was found unresponsive Tuesday around 9:20 p.m. inside his cell at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Investigators said Plichta and his cellmate, 31-year-old Marcos Elias Garcia, were both in the cell when Plichta was injured. Garcia is believed to be responsible for Plichta’s injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

“Due to the nature of Plichta’s injuries, specialized investigators responded to conduct the investigation,” the sheriff’s department said in the news release.

Plichta was taken to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition,” officials said. He died at the hospital on Friday.

The cause of Plichta’s death remains under investigation by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Plitcha was arrested on Jan. 17 for felony vandalism.

Garcia was arrested in May 2016 for possession of a stolen vehicle and scheduled to be released in July.

A motive for the killing was unknown.