Lawyer Says Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained at Florida Airport, Questioned About His Religion

Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of America’s legendary boxing champion and civil rights hero, is considering legal action after he was detained at a Florida airport and questioned about his religion, the family’s lawyer said Saturday.

According to Chris Mancini, border agents pulled the 44-year-old Ali aside for secondary questioning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb 7. as he and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, returned from a trip to Jamaica.

Agents released Camacho-Ali, Muhammad Ali’s second wife, when she presented a photo of herself with her ex-husband. Yet they questioned her son for an hour and 45 minutes, Mancini said, repeatedly asking him: “Where were you born?” “Are you a Muslim?” and “Where did you get your name from?”

Ali, a Muslim, is a U.S. citizen who was born in Philadelphia in 1972.

