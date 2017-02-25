Magician Pronounced Dead Inside Hollywood’s Magic Castle: Officials

The body of a magician was found Friday inside the Magic Castle in Hollywood, officials reported.

The name of the magician, who had been performing at the Magic Castle this week, was not released pending notification of family, Magic Castle officials said in a statement issued Saturday morning.

The man’s death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the statement.

He was a “beloved and talented performer,” the statement read.

The club was closed Friday while investigators were on scene, but was scheduled to reopen Saturday morning, officials said.

The Magic Castle, located at 7001 Franklin Ave. in Los Angeles, is a private club for magicians and magic enthusiasts.