× Actor Bill Paxton, Who Starred in ‘Apollo 13,’ ‘Aliens’ and ‘Titanic’ Dies at 61

Bill Paxton, the versatile actor who appeared in “Apollo 13,” “Twister” and “Titanic” has died due to complications from surgery, People Magazine is reporting.

He was 61.

In a statement to People, a family representative called Paxton a “loving husband and father.”

Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton was born in Fort Worth, Texas and moved to Los Angeles at 18, according to IMDB.

He appeared in his first film in 1975 and moved to New York where he studied acting.

Paxton landed a small role in James Cameron’s “The Terminator” in 1984 and followed that up with the memorable role as Private Hudson in “Aliens” two years later, according to IMDB.

He went on to star in such movies as “Tombstone,” and “True Lies” before starring in “Apollo 13” in 1995 alongside Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks.

Paxton played the head of a polygamous family in “Big Love” for five seasons and was currently starring in the TV adaptation of the movie “Training Day” on CBS.

He was also in the upcoming movie “The Circle,” which is in post-production.

He was nominated for several Golden Globes, an Emmy and won a Screen Actor’s Guild Award as part of the cast of “Apollo 13,” according to IMDB.

Paxton is survived by two children.