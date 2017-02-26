Body Found in Burned Vehicle in Chatsworth, Possible Homicide Investigation Underway: LAPD

A body was found inside a burned car in Chatsworth early Sunday and a possible homicide investigation is underway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A neighbor in the 20600 block of Celtic Street reported a car fire about 1:40 a.m.

Los Angeles firefighters put out the blaze and found the body in the backseat of the car, said LAPD Detective Dave Peteque.

He said it is unclear if the victim is a man or a woman and investigators were waiting for officials from the coroner’s office to determine how the person died.

“The vehicle is completely burnt, we did find some evidence in the vehicle that may lead to an arson,” Peteque said. “Based on our initial investigation, there could possibly be foul play.”

The detective added that the neighborhood is “relatively quiet.”

“It is surprising definitely surprising to neighbors and detectives and officers who work in this area,” Peteque said.

A body found in a reported car fire in the Chatsworth area. Investigators are on scene to determine what happened. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/yTeIHfaMQe — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) February 26, 2017