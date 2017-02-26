Police Investigating Death of Santa Monica 19-Year-Old Found in Street With Head Injury

Authorities were investigating the death of a Santa Monica 19-year-old found lying unconscious in the 1300 block of 16th Street on Sunday. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 26, 2017.
